Greek salad in West End

West End restaurants
Toast

West End restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farro Greek Salad$14.00
Arugula, farro, tomato, cucumber, Balsamic, Greek dressing, feta, chickpea
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

flour bakery beacon hill

209 cambridge st, boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chopped greek salad$14.00
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about flour bakery beacon hill

