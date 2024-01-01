Pies in West End
West End restaurants that serve pies
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|LEMON MERINGUE PIE
|$3.50
brioche, lemon glaze, vanilla ice cream glaze, torched meringue
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|slice of chocolate cream pie
|$6.30
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
|whole chocolate cream pie
|$38.00
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|slice of boston cream pie
|$6.30
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache