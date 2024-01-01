Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West End

West End restaurants
West End restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LEMON MERINGUE PIE$3.50
brioche, lemon glaze, vanilla ice cream glaze, torched meringue
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
slice of chocolate cream pie$6.30
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
whole chocolate cream pie$38.00
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of boston cream pie$6.30
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

