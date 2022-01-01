Go
Bostwick Lake Inn

Rockford, Michigan
With the soul of a snow covered lodge and the repose of a sun soaked beach house, Bostwick Lake Inn sits aside the tranquil waters of Bostwick Lake on the outskirts of Rockford, Michigan. A century's worth of history and character can be felt amongst the warm hues and knotty pine of the "BLI". The four season deck is the favored spot for dining, with the option to enjoy a craft beer or cocktail on the beach during warm weather months. The restaurant menu is highlighted by farm fresh fare, smoked tinged shareables and imaginative takes on traditional American cuisine. Our regular guests rate the Potato Crusted Walleye and Crispy Brussels Sprouts as can't miss classics. Whether you are seeking a destination for new adventures or a haven away from the daily grind–know that you can always escape to the lake.

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8521 Belding Rd. NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower Quesadilla V$14.00
oven-roasted cauliflower, black beans, sweet corn, red onions, colby-jack cheese, flour tortilla, cilantro-lime sour cream, fire-roasted salsa, guacamole
Potato Chip-Sweet corn Crusted Walleye$28.00
pan seared & oven roasted house remoulade, fresh lemon, grilled asparagus, whipped yukon potatoes
Build Your Own Pizza - 12 inch$13.00
herb blended cheese, choice of sauce: red sauce, basil pesto, garlic oil or barbecue sauce
House Burger*$13.00
usda prime smahed burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich$16.00
sautéed shaved ribeye,
jalapeño peppers, crispy onions,
house queso, toasted ciabatta
bread
Cajun Mac 'N Cheese V$16.00
red bell peppers, sweet corn, baby spinach, cajun style 4-cheese sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan, parlsey (gf penne pasta 3.5)
Fish N' Chips GF$18.00
crispy buttermilk marinated
catfish, crinkle-cut fries,
broccoli slaw, remoulade,
fresh lemon
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders GF$6.00
served with choice of side
Chicken Tenders GF$16.00
house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts GF | SF | V$12.00
signature blood orange glaze
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8521 Belding Rd. NE

Rockford MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
