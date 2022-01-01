Bosworth Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
3655 Bosworth Rd • $
Location
3655 Bosworth Rd
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Luchita's Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Der Braumeister Restaurant
Open for in-house dining, take-out, and curbside. Thank you for supporting your locally owned and family operated restaurant for over 30 years!
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Bringing the taste from Puerto Rico to you!