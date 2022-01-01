Go
Botan Ramen n' Bar

RAMEN

2803 Colby Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE SPECIAL$20.95
Broth is made fresh daily after 15+ hours of simmering pork bone along w. Chef's secret recipe bringing its milky texture. W. cooked egg noodles, Japanese Pork Chashu and Pork Belly. Aged bamboo shoot, bokchoy, Kimchi, sweet corn and bean sprouts
Chicken Karaage$8.95
Savory Japanese chicken nuggets
BYO RAMEN$13.95
TRADITIONAL TONKOTSU$13.95
Japanese traditional pork bone milky broth made 100% from bone will make your taste buds dance like no other
SPICY MISO$14.95
Iconic flavour of this ramen is salty n' spicy topped with our delicious pork chashu. Grab your favorite beverage to make it the perfect meal just for you!
Chashu Don$6.95
Pork rice bowl with Chashu sauce
Pork Belly Bun (2pcs)$8.95
Delicious pork bell mini sandwiches (2pc)
Im Hungry Combo$18.99
Comes with chashu tonkotsu ramen, 4pcs of deep-fried gyoza, ajitsuke.
Ramune$4.00
Gyoza$6.95
Deep-fried meat n'veggies potstickers
Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2803 Colby Ave

Everett WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
