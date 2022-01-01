Go
Toast

Botanica Bar

Now serving pizza!

PIZZA

47 East Houston Street • $

Avg 4.3 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Sun Gold Tomatoes$21.00
Ricotta, Fior di Latte, Garlic, Basil
Frozen Margarita$10.00
Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave, Cane Sugar
LAGUNITAS IPA$6.00
Our best-selling beer. Well-rounded IPA from Petaluma, CA. 6.2% ABV.
Botanica Fizz$11.00
Gin, St. Germain, Rose's Lime, Soda Water
Meatball$21.00
Anchovy$19.00
Capers, Gaeta Olives, Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic
Botanica Classic$18.00
Tomato, Fior di Latte, Basil

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

47 East Houston Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Veselka

No reviews yet

Since 1954, Veselka has been serving up traditional Ukrainian food in the heart of the East Village. Veselka is, quite simply, an institution.

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Line

No reviews yet

The Pickle Guys is a gourmet pickle store on the Lower East Side making pickles the old fashion way.
Shipping Nationwide!
Come in and enjoy.

Good Thanks Cafe

No reviews yet

Good Food Good Drinks. Good Thanks

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston