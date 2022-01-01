Mulligan's Grill

Mulligan's Grill is a family owned and operated business that has been in Ellisville for over 25 years. Well known for serving up the best wings in St. Louis, Mulligan's Grill continues to thrive on its notion of family.

Mulligan’s is not about one individual person, but instead everyone as a whole. Employees, as well as customers, feel as if they are a part of a family when they walk into the door. The great people, food, and service continue to make Mulligan's the successful restaurant it is today.

