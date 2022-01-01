Go
Botanica

Trendy, casual restaurant with a fantastic patio and outdoor bar serving modern Italian America food. Extensive, beer, wine and cocktail menu.

2490 Taylor Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Steakburger$15.00
tomato agrodolce, fontina, fry sauce, egg bun, fries, garlic aioli
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon, preserved lemon aioli, parmesan
Gnocchi$19.00
artichoke, lemon, roasted cauliflower, garlic, cream, frico breadcrumbs
Four Cheese$18.00
taleggio, fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic, bechamel
Sausage and Peperonata$19.00
tomato sauce, house made fennel sausage, pepperonata, mozzarella
Biscuit$9.00
buttermilk, speck, pimento cheese
Sourdough$9.00
whipped lardo, salt, herbs
Romaine Salad$13.00
lettuce, croutons, parmesan, black pepper, anchovy dressing
Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce, stracciatella, mozzarella, basil, evoo
Pepperoni$17.00
tomato sauce, fontina, mozzarella, fermented garlic-honey, red pepper
Location

2490 Taylor Rd.

Wildwood MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Craft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Donut Palace

No reviews yet

Donut Palace is family owned and operated serving hand crafted, made fresh daily donuts and brewed to order coffee!

Mulligan's Grill

No reviews yet

Mulligan's Grill is a family owned and operated business that has been in Ellisville for over 25 years. Well known for serving up the best wings in St. Louis, Mulligan's Grill continues to thrive on its notion of family.
Mulligan’s is not about one individual person, but instead everyone as a whole. Employees, as well as customers, feel as if they are a part of a family when they walk into the door. The great people, food, and service continue to make Mulligan's the successful restaurant it is today.

Boardwalk Pizza

No reviews yet

We are family owned and operated.
Our pizzas are created
with house made,
hand tossed pizza dough,
great pizza sauce and topped with
freshly shredded mozzarella cheese.

