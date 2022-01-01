Go
Botteco Brazil

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

14561 Bothell Way Ne • $$

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Bife acebolado (Beef with caramelized onion)$19.50
Garlic Jasmine Rice Side$4.00
Fried Yucca Side$8.00
French Fries Side$6.00
Smoked Pork Sausage W/ Caramelized Onions$16.00
Frango à Passarinho (Seasoned fried chicken)$18.00
Cupuacu$6.00
Filé de Peito de Frango com cogumelos Salteados (Chicken filet w/ Sauteed mushrooms)$18.00
Guarana$4.00
Brazilian Churrasco$19.90
This dish comes with an assortment of meats available. Comes with the Brazilian picanha, some garlic alcatra, and chicken medallion. Served with a side of jasmine rice, Brazilian style black beans (contain pork meat!) and potato salad, and farofa.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

14561 Bothell Way Ne

Shoreline WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
