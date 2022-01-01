Botteco Brazil
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
14561 Bothell Way Ne • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14561 Bothell Way Ne
Shoreline WA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brileys BBQ
Home Smoked BBQ and Pacific Northwest Micro Brews and Wine on tap.
The Local 104
outdoor/indoor dining reservations available via Tock and online take out available for pick up or delivery via Door Dash.
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
North City Bistro & Wine Shop - Main
NCB offers delicious sharable small plates and savory entrees. We are also a wine shop with personal care in helping you find that perfect bottle of wine or spirits at low prices and special sales.