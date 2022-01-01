Bothell restaurants you'll love
Bothell's top cuisines
Must-try Bothell restaurants
La Palmera
15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Tradicionales
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
|Carne Asada
|$25.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Fajitas
|$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
PIZZA
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
15121 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Breadsticks
|$10.99
Baked fresh to order, 10-12 sticks topped with garlic oil, sea salt, parmesan cheese, parsley, and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with sides of San Marzano tomato sauce and ranch dressing.
|Bomboloni
|$2.49
A soft, fluffy, fried dough filled with a velvety pastry cream and rolled in sugar.
|Cheese 14
|$14.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
Dungeness crab & artichoke dip topped w/parmesan cheese
|Tablas Burger
|$16.00
Our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patty w/applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun
|Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
|$12.00
Ancient grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta, Greek olives** & pita
|Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
|$17.00
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
|Classic Gyro
|$16.50
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce & tzatziki
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Popular items
|Mixed Taco Plate
|$16.50
One each of our chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, and pork carnitas tacos. Served with rice and beans. No substitutions please!
|Burrito
|$14.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
15117 Main St., Mill Creek
|Popular items
|HUSKY BIG DAWG
|$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
|U OF O BURGER
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayo. Your choice of cheese.
Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.
|PICKLE FRIES
|$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Russell's Restaurant & Loft
3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell
|Popular items
|TERIYAKI BEEF TIPS APPETIZER
|$18.00
Beef Tenderloin Marinated in House-Made Teriyaki Sauce
|DUCK NICAULT
|$40.00
Roasted Shallot Glace, Mushroom Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables
|Russell's Original Seasoning
|$10.00
Our secret to the most incredible meats, vegetables, sauces and soups. Friends have been known to beg, borrow and steal this spice blend, so guard it carefully!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell
|Popular items
|tortellini gorgonzola
|$19.00
cheese filled fresh pasta in gorgonzola basil pesto sauce, topped with pine nuts
|chocolate decadence
|$9.00
hard chocolate, chocolate mousse and white chocolate mousse with ganache (gluten free)
|ravioli fritti
|$13.00
cheese filled fried ravioli with a tomato cream sauce
China City Restaurant & Lounge
15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Mongolian Beef
|$19.00
Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
|Broccoli Beef
|$18.00
Sliced flank steak, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.
|General Ng's Chicken
|$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with our hot and spicy sauce. Spicy.
Revolve Food Wine
10024 Main St, Bothell
|Popular items
|100% Grass Fed Sirloin Burger
|$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
|Bacon Wrapped Dates
|$12.00
nitrate-free bacon, malbec reduction
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$27.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pan gravy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Texas Heat
|$14.19
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun
|Milkshakes
|$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
|Sweet Hickory BBQ
|$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
23433 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Bothell
|Popular items
|Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
|Blonde Hawaiian
|$4.35
Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut
|Latte
|$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bay Leaf Bar & Grill
.18505 BOTHELL WAY NE, Bothell
Zeek's Pizza
15021 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Thai One On
peanut sauce // thai chicken • green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice
|Quentin Florentino
olive oil base // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan
|Urban Family Zeek & Destroy DIPA
Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8%
• Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.
Zeek's Pizza
1715 228th ST, Bothell
|Popular items
|Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA
|$7.50
West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7%
• Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.
|Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
|Forager
olive oil base // prosciutto • portobello mushroom • fresh arugula • sweet-hot pepper • provolone
Uncle Peteza's
22624 Meridian Ave. S. #C, Bothell
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell