Bothell restaurants you'll love

Bothell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bothell

Bothell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Must-try Bothell restaurants

La Palmera image

 

La Palmera

15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Tradicionales$16.00
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada$25.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
Fajitas$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

15121 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.9 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Breadsticks$10.99
Baked fresh to order, 10-12 sticks topped with garlic oil, sea salt, parmesan cheese, parsley, and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with sides of San Marzano tomato sauce and ranch dressing.
Bomboloni$2.49
A soft, fluffy, fried dough filled with a velvety pastry cream and rolled in sugar.
Cheese 14$14.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
Tablas Woodstone Taverna image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
Dungeness crab & artichoke dip topped w/parmesan cheese
Tablas Burger$16.00
Our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patty w/applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl$12.00
Ancient grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.
Kafé Neo image

 

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus Plate$12.00
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta, Greek olives** & pita
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl$17.00
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
Classic Gyro$16.50
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce & tzatziki
Poquitos Bothell image

 

Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mixed Taco Plate$16.50
One each of our chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, and pork carnitas tacos. Served with rice and beans. No substitutions please!
Burrito$14.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
Chopped Salad$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

15117 Main St., Mill Creek

Avg 4.1 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HUSKY BIG DAWG$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
U OF O BURGER$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayo. Your choice of cheese.
Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.
PICKLE FRIES$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
Russell's Restaurant & Loft image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Russell's Restaurant & Loft

3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TERIYAKI BEEF TIPS APPETIZER$18.00
Beef Tenderloin Marinated in House-Made Teriyaki Sauce
DUCK NICAULT$40.00
Roasted Shallot Glace, Mushroom Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables
Russell's Original Seasoning$10.00
Our secret to the most incredible meats, vegetables, sauces and soups. Friends have been known to beg, borrow and steal this spice blend, so guard it carefully!
Grazie Ristorante image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
tortellini gorgonzola$19.00
cheese filled fresh pasta in gorgonzola basil pesto sauce, topped with pine nuts
chocolate decadence$9.00
hard chocolate, chocolate mousse and white chocolate mousse with ganache (gluten free)
ravioli fritti$13.00
cheese filled fried ravioli with a tomato cream sauce
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mongolian Beef$19.00
Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
Broccoli Beef$18.00
Sliced flank steak, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.
General Ng's Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with our hot and spicy sauce. Spicy.
Revolve Food Wine image

 

Revolve Food Wine

10024 Main St, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
100% Grass Fed Sirloin Burger$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
nitrate-free bacon, malbec reduction
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$27.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pan gravy
Blazing Onion Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burger Company

15115 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.4 (5815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Heat$14.19
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun
Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Sweet Hickory BBQ$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Restaurant banner

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

23433 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Bothell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Blonde Hawaiian$4.35
Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Leaf Bar & Grill

.18505 BOTHELL WAY NE, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Zeek's Pizza

15021 Main Street, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Thai One On
peanut sauce // thai chicken • green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice
Quentin Florentino
olive oil base // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan
Urban Family Zeek & Destroy DIPA
Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8%
• Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.
Banner pic

 

Zeek's Pizza

1715 228th ST, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA$7.50
West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7%
• Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Forager
olive oil base // prosciutto • portobello mushroom • fresh arugula • sweet-hot pepper • provolone
Uncle Peteza's image

 

Uncle Peteza's

22624 Meridian Ave. S. #C, Bothell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location

1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
