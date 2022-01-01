Bothell bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bothell
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
Dungeness crab & artichoke dip topped w/parmesan cheese
|Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
W/mint tzatziki
|Tablas Burger
|$16.00
Our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patty w/applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
15117 Main St., Mill Creek
|Popular items
|BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
|$14.00
Panko coated jumbo shrimp, flash fried and tossed in a sweet chili and garlic sauce.
|THREE CHEESE MAC
|$13.00
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
|SKOOKI
|$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
More about Russell's Restaurant & Loft
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Russell's Restaurant & Loft
3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell
|Popular items
|FETTUCCINE WITH SAUTEED PRAWNS
|$31.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
|BEET SALAD - HALF
|$8.00
Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette
|BREAD
|$4.00
Macrina Bakery Herbed Focaccia
More about Grazie Ristorante
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell
|Popular items
|beet salad (side)
|$8.00
wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
|chocolate decadence
|$9.00
hard chocolate, chocolate mousse and white chocolate mousse with ganache (gluten free)
|penne al pesto
|$18.00
tossed with our homemade basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts and romano
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
China City Restaurant & Lounge
15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Mongolian Beef
|$19.00
Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
|Steamed Rice
|$1.00
Cup of Steamed Rice
|Chicken Chow Mein
|$15.00
Pan fried noodles with chicken and vegetables.
More about Revolve Food Wine
Revolve Food Wine
10024 Main St, Bothell
|Popular items
|100% Grass Fed Sirloin Burger
|$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
|Bacon Wrapped Dates
|$12.00
nitrate-free bacon, malbec reduction
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$27.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pan gravy
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Big Double Cheese
|$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
|Ranchhand Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Blazing Chicken Wings
|$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.