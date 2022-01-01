Bothell bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Bothell

Tablas Woodstone Taverna image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
Dungeness crab & artichoke dip topped w/parmesan cheese
Chicken Skewers$10.00
W/mint tzatziki
Tablas Burger$16.00
Our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patty w/applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

15117 Main St., Mill Creek

Avg 4.1 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP$14.00
Panko coated jumbo shrimp, flash fried and tossed in a sweet chili and garlic sauce.
THREE CHEESE MAC$13.00
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
SKOOKI$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Russell's Restaurant & Loft image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Russell's Restaurant & Loft

3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FETTUCCINE WITH SAUTEED PRAWNS$31.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
BEET SALAD - HALF$8.00
Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette
BREAD$4.00
Macrina Bakery Herbed Focaccia
More about Russell's Restaurant & Loft
Grazie Ristorante image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
beet salad (side)$8.00
wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
chocolate decadence$9.00
hard chocolate, chocolate mousse and white chocolate mousse with ganache (gluten free)
penne al pesto$18.00
tossed with our homemade basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts and romano
More about Grazie Ristorante
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mongolian Beef$19.00
Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
Steamed Rice$1.00
Cup of Steamed Rice
Chicken Chow Mein$15.00
Pan fried noodles with chicken and vegetables.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
Revolve Food Wine image

 

Revolve Food Wine

10024 Main St, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
100% Grass Fed Sirloin Burger$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
nitrate-free bacon, malbec reduction
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$27.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pan gravy
More about Revolve Food Wine
Blazing Onion Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burger Company

15115 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.4 (5815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Big Double Cheese$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
Ranchhand Bacon Burger$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Blazing Chicken Wings$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bothell

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Steak Salad

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (39 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston