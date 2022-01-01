Bothell Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Bothell

Tablas Woodstone Taverna image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
Dungeness crab & artichoke dip topped w/parmesan cheese
Chicken Skewers$10.00
W/mint tzatziki
Tablas Burger$16.00
Our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patty w/applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Kafé Neo image

 

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Avgolemono$5.00
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
Spanakopita$10.00
Spinach, feta, green onion, wrapped in Fillo pastry
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl$17.00
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
More about Kafé Neo
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Leaf Bar & Grill

.18505 BOTHELL WAY NE, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bay Leaf Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bothell

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Steak Salad

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (39 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston