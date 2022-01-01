Bothell Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Bothell
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
Dungeness crab & artichoke dip topped w/parmesan cheese
|Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
W/mint tzatziki
|Tablas Burger
|$16.00
Our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patty w/applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun
More about Kafé Neo
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|Popular items
|Cup Avgolemono
|$5.00
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
|Spanakopita
|$10.00
Spinach, feta, green onion, wrapped in Fillo pastry
|Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
|$17.00
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.