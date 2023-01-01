Burritos in Bothell
La Palmera - Mill Creek
15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek
|Burrito Combo
|$17.00
Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
|Veracruz Burrito
|$23.00
Choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, Jack cheese, sour cream and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans on the side.
|#12 Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla filled with chunks of steak cooked in chile ancho sauce. Topped with melted Jack cheese, and served with rice and beans.
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Burrito Pack - Feeds 4-6
|$66.00
Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 4 burritos (choice of chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, al pastor, shrimp, kale & mushroom). Served with your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. Feeds 4-6.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, choice of bacon, chorizo or spicy sauteed kale & mushroom. Topped with a New Mexico chile sauce, and crema. (vegetarian) (contains gluten)
|Burrito
|$14.50
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)