Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bothell

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

La Palmera - Mill Creek

15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Combo$17.00
Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Veracruz Burrito$23.00
Choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, Jack cheese, sour cream and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans on the side.
#12 Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla filled with chunks of steak cooked in chile ancho sauce. Topped with melted Jack cheese, and served with rice and beans.
More about La Palmera - Mill Creek
Item pic

 

Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Pack - Feeds 4-6$66.00
Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 4 burritos (choice of chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, al pastor, shrimp, kale & mushroom). Served with your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. Feeds 4-6.
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, choice of bacon, chorizo or spicy sauteed kale & mushroom. Topped with a New Mexico chile sauce, and crema. (vegetarian) (contains gluten)
Burrito$14.50
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
More about Poquitos Bothell
Item pic

 

FROST

15217 Main Street, STE 106, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
A scramble of eggs, onions, bell peppers, breakfast potatoes, Cheddar-Monterrey Jack cheese with sausauge, ham, bacon, or chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about FROST

Browse other tasty dishes in Bothell

Lobsters

Reuben

Chicken Teriyaki

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Salmon Salad

Edamame

Sliders

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (629 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston