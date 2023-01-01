Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannellonis in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve cannellonis

Grazie Ristorante Bothell

23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
crab & shrimp cannelloni$27.00
Shrimp, mushrooms, and ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta. Served with béchamel, marinara, and Dungeness crab.
More about Grazie Ristorante Bothell
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
crab and shrimp cannelloni$26.00
shrimp, mushrooms and ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta with béchamel, marinara and dungeness crab
crab and shrimp cannelloni$25.00
shrimp, mushrooms and ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta with béchamel, marinara and dungeness crab
More about Grazie Ristorante

