Chicken sandwiches in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato on a rustic roll
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|L - Kafé Neo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Char-grilled in our signature lemon-garlic marinade, Swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon & pesto aioli
|Kafe Neo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Char-grilled in our signature lemon-garlic marinade, Swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon & pesto aioli
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
15117 Main St., Mill Creek
|CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.50
Fried Cajun chicken breast with roma crunch lettuce, shaved red onion and sliced tomatoes topped with fried jalapeño medallions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with avocado spread and chipotle aioli.
Revolve Food Wine
10024 Main St, Bothell
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, garlic aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.19
All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted kaiser bun. Upgrade to the spicy fries for an extra zip!