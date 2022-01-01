Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bothell

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato on a rustic roll
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

 

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Kafé Neo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Char-grilled in our signature lemon-garlic marinade, Swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon & pesto aioli
Kafe Neo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Char-grilled in our signature lemon-garlic marinade, Swiss cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon & pesto aioli
More about Kafé Neo
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

15117 Main St., Mill Creek

Avg 4.1 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.50
Fried Cajun chicken breast with roma crunch lettuce, shaved red onion and sliced tomatoes topped with fried jalapeño medallions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with avocado spread and chipotle aioli.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Revolve Food Wine image

 

Revolve Food Wine

10024 Main St, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Chicken Sandwich$21.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, garlic aioli
More about Revolve Food Wine
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burger Company

15115 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.4 (5815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.19
All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted kaiser bun. Upgrade to the spicy fries for an extra zip!
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Bothell

Fish Tacos

Chicken Teriyaki

Chili

Edamame

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Scallops

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston