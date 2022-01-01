Chicken tenders in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Revolve Food Wine
Revolve Food Wine
10024 Main St, Bothell
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$19.00
three chicken strips, with sweet potato fries and honey dijon aioli or ancho ketchup
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Chicken Strips
|$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
|Chicken Strips & Fries
|$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce