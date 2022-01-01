Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Kafé Neo image

 

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Gyro$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion, mayo, lettuce & teriyaki sauce
L - Chicken Teriyaki Gyro$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion, mayo, lettuce & teriyaki sauce
More about Kafé Neo
Item pic

 

Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location

1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki$12.95
served with miso soup and white rice
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box$11.95
served with 4pcs california roll, 2pcs gyoza, rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$17.95
served w. miso soup, 2pcs gyoza, california roll, 1pc shrimp tempura, 4 pcs vegetable tempura and white rice
More about Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken$17.00
Sliced chicken sauteed in our flavorful teriyaki marinade.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burger Company

15115 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.4 (5815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Swiss Chicken$13.19
Marinated chicken breast, house made teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, house made garlic aioli, kaiser bun
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company

