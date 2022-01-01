Chicken teriyaki in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|Chicken Teriyaki Gyro
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion, mayo, lettuce & teriyaki sauce
|L - Chicken Teriyaki Gyro
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion, mayo, lettuce & teriyaki sauce
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.95
served with miso soup and white rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box
|$11.95
served with 4pcs california roll, 2pcs gyoza, rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$17.95
served w. miso soup, 2pcs gyoza, california roll, 1pc shrimp tempura, 4 pcs vegetable tempura and white rice
China City Restaurant & Lounge
15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$17.00
Sliced chicken sauteed in our flavorful teriyaki marinade.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Teriyaki Swiss Chicken
|$13.19
Marinated chicken breast, house made teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, house made garlic aioli, kaiser bun