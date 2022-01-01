Chopped salad in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve chopped salad
Zeeks Pizza
15021 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
Grazie Ristorante
23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell
|chicken chopped salad (large)
|$16.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
|chicken chopped salad (side)
|$8.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine