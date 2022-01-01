Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

15021 Main Street, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zeeks Pizza
Chopped Salad image

 

Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
More about Poquitos Bothell
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
chicken chopped salad (large)$16.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
chicken chopped salad (large)$15.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
chicken chopped salad (side)$8.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
More about Grazie Ristorante

