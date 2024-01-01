Enchiladas in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Sabrosa Taqueria - Bothell - 19510 bothell everett hwy
La Sabrosa Taqueria - Bothell - 19510 bothell everett hwy
19510 bothell everett hwy, Bothell
|4. Combo: 2 Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
|$12.00
Free soda
More about Poquitos Bothell
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Chicken Enchilada Roja
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy-leave off jalapeno queso to make it less spicy)
|Enchilada Pack - Feeds 4-6
|$66.00
Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 12 enchiladas. Chicken or cheese filling.
Choice of sauce: suiza (verde) or New Mexico Chile (rojo). Served with rice & beans, and churros for dessert. Feeds 4-6.
|Cheese Enchilada Suiza
|$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
More about La Palmera - Mill Creek
La Palmera - Mill Creek
15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek
|Enchilada w/ Chile Poblano
|$19.00
filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Shredded Chicken and topped with house red sauce.
|Enchiladas De Camaron
|$23.00
Three corn tortillas filled with sautéed prawns, onions, mushrooms, peppers in a garlic butter sauce, and topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with sour cream.
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$18.00
filled with shredded chicken and topped with traditional sweet and spicy Mexican mole sauce. (Contains peanut butter).