Enchiladas in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Sabrosa Taqueria - Bothell - 19510 bothell everett hwy

19510 bothell everett hwy, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4. Combo: 2 Enchiladas, Rice and Beans$12.00
Free soda
More about La Sabrosa Taqueria - Bothell - 19510 bothell everett hwy
Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Roja$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy-leave off jalapeno queso to make it less spicy)
Enchilada Pack - Feeds 4-6$66.00
Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 12 enchiladas. Chicken or cheese filling.
Choice of sauce: suiza (verde) or New Mexico Chile (rojo). Served with rice & beans, and churros for dessert. Feeds 4-6.
Cheese Enchilada Suiza$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
More about Poquitos Bothell
La Palmera - Mill Creek

15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada w/ Chile Poblano$19.00
filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, or Shredded Chicken and topped with house red sauce.
Enchiladas De Camaron$23.00
Three corn tortillas filled with sautéed prawns, onions, mushrooms, peppers in a garlic butter sauce, and topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with sour cream.
Enchiladas Poblanas$18.00
filled with shredded chicken and topped with traditional sweet and spicy Mexican mole sauce. (Contains peanut butter).
More about La Palmera - Mill Creek

