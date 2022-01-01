Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$17.00
Ahi, King Salmon or Cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Three Mahi Mahi tacos (your choice of grilled or fried), topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (contains gluten when fried)
More about Poquitos Bothell
FISH TACOS image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

15117 Main St., Mill Creek

Avg 4.1 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$15.50
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
More about The Lodge Sports Grille

