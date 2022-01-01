Fish tacos in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Ahi, King Salmon or Cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas
More about Poquitos Bothell
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Three Mahi Mahi tacos (your choice of grilled or fried), topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (contains gluten when fried)