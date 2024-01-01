Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve fried rice

Chantanee Thai

10107 Main Street, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
64. Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried rice with onion, tomato, green peas, carrot, and egg
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, egg, and vegetables.
House Fried Rice$16.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp, egg, and vegetables.
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with egg and vegetables. Vegetarian.
Map

Map

