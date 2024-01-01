Fried rice in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve fried rice
Chantanee Thai
10107 Main Street, Bothell
|64. Fried Rice
|$16.00
Stir-fried rice with onion, tomato, green peas, carrot, and egg
China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek
15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, egg, and vegetables.
|House Fried Rice
|$16.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp, egg, and vegetables.
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with egg and vegetables. Vegetarian.