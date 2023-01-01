Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Jet City Pizza - Bothell

18404 120th Ave NE #106, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC CHICKEN (NON-GF)
WHITE GARLIC SAUCE, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, , CHOPPED GARLIC, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONIONS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE
More about Jet City Pizza - Bothell
Grazie Ristorante Bothell

23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
wood oven garlic chicken$33.00
Free range chicken breast pan roasted in the wood oven with shrimp, asparagus, garlic, and aromatic herbs. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.
More about Grazie Ristorante Bothell
Jet City Pizza - Monroe

14957 N Kelsey St Suite 103, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC CHICKEN (NON-GF)$0.00
GARLIC CHICKEN (NON-GF)
WHITE GARLIC SAUCE, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, , CHOPPED GARLIC, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONIONS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE
More about Jet City Pizza - Monroe

