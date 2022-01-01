Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato on a rustic roll
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

 

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Plate$20.00
Marinated in fresh herbs, lemon pepper & olive oil. Served w/tzatziki & pita
Grilled Chicken Breast - Side$5.00
L - Grilled Chicken Breast Plate$16.00
Marinated in fresh herbs, lemon pepper & olive oil. Served w/tzatziki & pita
More about Kafé Neo
Poquitos Bothell image

 

Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Poquitos Bothell
Grazie Ristorante image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
grilled chicken$7.00
marinated grilled chicken breast
More about Grazie Ristorante
Grilled Chicken Avocado image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burger Company

15115 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.4 (5815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Avocado$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company

