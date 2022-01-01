Grilled chicken in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve grilled chicken
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato on a rustic roll
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
|$20.00
Marinated in fresh herbs, lemon pepper & olive oil. Served w/tzatziki & pita
|Grilled Chicken Breast - Side
|$5.00
|L - Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
|$16.00
Marinated in fresh herbs, lemon pepper & olive oil. Served w/tzatziki & pita
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell
|grilled chicken
|$7.00
marinated grilled chicken breast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Grilled Chicken Avocado
|$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap