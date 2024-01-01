Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve omelettes

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tablas Crab Omelette$21.00
Three egg omelette w/house made artichoke crab mix & mozzarella. Served w/choice of spicy patatas brava or hash browns
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

 

FROST

15217 Main Street, STE 106, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Omelette$17.95
Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, spinach, and Monterrey Jack cheese. Topped with avocado slices and a dollop of sour cream.
Meat Lover's Omelette$18.95
A combination of crumbled sausage, diced ham, cripsy bacon, and Cheddar-Monterrey Jack cheese.
Veggie Lover's Omelette$17.95
Fresh spinach, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Topped with avocado slices.
More about FROST

