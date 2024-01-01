Omelettes in Bothell
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Tablas Crab Omelette
|$21.00
Three egg omelette w/house made artichoke crab mix & mozzarella. Served w/choice of spicy patatas brava or hash browns
FROST
15217 Main Street, STE 106, Mill Creek
|California Omelette
|$17.95
Crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, spinach, and Monterrey Jack cheese. Topped with avocado slices and a dollop of sour cream.
|Meat Lover's Omelette
|$18.95
A combination of crumbled sausage, diced ham, cripsy bacon, and Cheddar-Monterrey Jack cheese.
|Veggie Lover's Omelette
|$17.95
Fresh spinach, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Topped with avocado slices.