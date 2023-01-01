Penne in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve penne
Grazie Ristorante Bothell
23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell
|penne al pesto
|$20.00
Tossed with basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and Romano.
|penne pollo
|$22.00
sautéed chicken, broccoli and mushrooms in a marsala tomato sauce topped with romano and scallions
