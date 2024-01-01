Quesadillas in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve quesadillas
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
|Kids Quesadilla Platter
|$8.00
Two cheese quesadillas made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and monterey jack cheese. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.
La Palmera - Mill Creek
15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$19.00
Two flour tortillas filled with spinach, green peppers, cheese, topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, & onions.
|Vallarta Quesadilla
|$18.00
|Cancun Quesadilla
|$21.00