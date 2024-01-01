Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve quesadillas

Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$14.00
Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
Kids Quesadilla Platter$8.00
Two cheese quesadillas made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and monterey jack cheese. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.
La Palmera - Mill Creek

15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Quesadilla$19.00
Two flour tortillas filled with spinach, green peppers, cheese, topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, & onions.
Vallarta Quesadilla$18.00
Cancun Quesadilla$21.00
Tapped Public House - Mill Creek

13215 39th Ave SE, Suite A104, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.75
choice of side- add chicken $5
