Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Bothell

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve rice soup

Banner pic

 

La Palmera - Mill Creek

15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Rice Soup$0.00
More about La Palmera - Mill Creek
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Sizzling Rice Soup$13.00
Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.
Medium Sizzling Rice Soup$10.00
Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Bothell

Garlic Chicken

Egg Rolls

Pies

Gyoza

Margherita Pizza

Curry

French Toast

Tacos

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (822 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (753 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1155 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1859 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston