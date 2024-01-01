Rice soup in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve rice soup
More about La Palmera - Mill Creek
La Palmera - Mill Creek
15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|$0.00
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek
China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek
15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek
|Large Sizzling Rice Soup
|$13.00
Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.
|Medium Sizzling Rice Soup
|$10.00
Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.