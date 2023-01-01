Rigatoni in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Grazie Ristorante Bothell
Grazie Ristorante Bothell
23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell
|rigatoni corleone
|$23.00
Spicy sausage with peppers, onions, and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce. Topped with Romano cheese.
More about Grazie Ristorante
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell
|rigatoni bolognese
|$20.00
house made traditional hearty meat sauce, with grilled sausage links, spicy links on request
|rigatoni corleone
|$23.00
spicy sausage with peppers, onions and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce, topped with romano cheese
|rigatoni corleone
|$20.00
spicy sausage with peppers, onions and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce, topped with romano cheese