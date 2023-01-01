Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Bothell

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve rigatoni

Consumer pic

 

Grazie Ristorante Bothell

23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
rigatoni corleone$23.00
Spicy sausage with peppers, onions, and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce. Topped with Romano cheese.
More about Grazie Ristorante Bothell
Grazie Ristorante image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
rigatoni bolognese$20.00
house made traditional hearty meat sauce, with grilled sausage links, spicy links on request
rigatoni corleone$23.00
spicy sausage with peppers, onions and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce, topped with romano cheese
rigatoni corleone$20.00
spicy sausage with peppers, onions and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce, topped with romano cheese
More about Grazie Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Bothell

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Spinach Salad

French Toast

Hummus

Cheesecake

Chocolate Mousse

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1491 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston