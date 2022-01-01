Salmon in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve salmon
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|Salmon Souvlaki Plate*
|$26.00
Skewers marinated in citrus & herb blend
|L - Salmon Gyro
|$10.50
Wild caught salmon, lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion
|Salmon & Spinach Salad*
|$19.00
Grilled Salmon, spinach, pistachio, orange & goat cheese
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$16.95
served with miso soup and white rice
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$6.50
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$9.95
Seared salmon over spring mix with house sauce