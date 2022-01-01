Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve salmon

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Souvlaki Plate*$26.00
Skewers marinated in citrus & herb blend
L - Salmon Gyro$10.50
Wild caught salmon, lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Salmon & Spinach Salad*$19.00
Grilled Salmon, spinach, pistachio, orange & goat cheese
More about Kafé Neo
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location

1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki$16.95
served with miso soup and white rice
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
Seared Salmon Salad$9.95
Seared salmon over spring mix with house sauce
More about Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Russell's Restaurant & Loft

3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON$54.00
Beurre Blanc, Shiitake Mushrooms, Potato Gnocchi & Seasonal Vegetables
More about Russell's Restaurant & Loft

