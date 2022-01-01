Scallops in Bothell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location

1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallop$6.25
S.M.T(Scallop,Mayo,Tobiko)$6.75
Spicy Scallop Roll$7.95
More about Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
Russell's Restaurant & Loft image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Russell's Restaurant & Loft

3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SCALLOPS ENTREE$50.00
Pan Seared with Beurre Blanc, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
SCALLOPS APPETIZER$24.00
Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops on Fresh Micro Greens with a Lemon Thyme Gastrique
More about Russell's Restaurant & Loft

