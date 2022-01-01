Scallops in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve scallops
More about Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100, Bothell
|Scallop
|$6.25
|S.M.T(Scallop,Mayo,Tobiko)
|$6.75
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$7.95
More about Russell's Restaurant & Loft
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Russell's Restaurant & Loft
3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell
|SCALLOPS ENTREE
|$50.00
Pan Seared with Beurre Blanc, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
|SCALLOPS APPETIZER
|$24.00
Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops on Fresh Micro Greens with a Lemon Thyme Gastrique