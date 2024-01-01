Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Bothell

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve seafood salad

Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado & Seafood Salad$17.00
Bay shrimp, dungeness crab dip, avocado, orange, red onions & house dressing
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Consumer pic

 

Chantanee Thai

10107 Main Street, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
16. Thai Seafood Salad$18.00
Grilled prawns or calamari mixed with lime dressing, chili paste, lemongrass, mint, green and red onion, and cilantro served on a bed of lettuce
More about Chantanee Thai
Item pic

 

Tapped Public House - Mill Creek

13215 39th Ave SE, Suite A104, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Louis Salad$20.75
Dungeness crab, panko breaded shrimp, Arcadian greens, tomato, hard boiled egg, louis dressing
More about Tapped Public House - Mill Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Bothell

Wontons

Teriyaki Chicken

Macarons

Chai Lattes

Steamed Broccoli

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Chicken

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston