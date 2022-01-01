Spinach salad in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Kafé Neo
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|Salmon & Spinach Salad*
|$19.00
Grilled Salmon, spinach, pistachio, orange & goat cheese
More about Russell's Restaurant & Loft
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Russell's Restaurant & Loft
3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell
|SPINACH SALAD
|$15.00
Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette
|SPINACH SALAD - HALF
|$8.00
Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette