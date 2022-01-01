Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Spinach Salad*$19.00
Grilled Salmon, spinach, pistachio, orange & goat cheese
More about Kafé Neo
Russell's Restaurant & Loft image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Russell's Restaurant & Loft

3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPINACH SALAD$15.00
Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD - HALF$8.00
Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Russell's Restaurant & Loft

