Tagliatelle in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve tagliatelle
More about Grazie Ristorante Bothell
Grazie Ristorante Bothell
23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell
|tagliatelle primavera
|$19.00
Wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil with ricotta salata.
More about Grazie Ristorante
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell
|tagliatelle primavera
|$19.00
wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus and tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and extra virgin olive
|tagliatelle primavera
|$18.00
wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus and tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and extra virgin olive