Tagliatelle in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Grazie Ristorante Bothell

23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
tagliatelle primavera$19.00
Wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil with ricotta salata.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
tagliatelle primavera$19.00
wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus and tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and extra virgin olive
tagliatelle primavera$18.00
wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus and tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and extra virgin olive
