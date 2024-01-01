Wontons in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve wontons
More about Chantanee Thai
Chantanee Thai
10107 Main Street, Bothell
|8. Wonton
|$12.00
Deep fried wrapped wonton with imitation crab meat and cream cheese.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek
China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek
15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek
|Large Pork Wonton Soup
|$13.00
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.
|Wor Wonton Soup
|$16.00
Seasoned broth with fried pork dumplings, chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and vegetables. Add noodles for $2
|Crab Cheese Wontons
|$10.00
Four fried Crab Cheese Wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce.