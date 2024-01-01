Wontons in Bothell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chantanee Thai

10107 Main Street, Bothell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8. Wonton$12.00
Deep fried wrapped wonton with imitation crab meat and cream cheese.
More about Chantanee Thai
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Pork Wonton Soup$13.00
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.
Wor Wonton Soup$16.00
Seasoned broth with fried pork dumplings, chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and vegetables. Add noodles for $2
Crab Cheese Wontons$10.00
Four fried Crab Cheese Wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek

