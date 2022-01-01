Go
SUSHI

303 Pearl Pkwy #111 • $$

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)

Spicy Eggplant noodles$19.00
Crispy Japanese eggplant, yakisoba noodles, house chili-garlic, pickled
peppers, herbs, peanuts
Sashimi 6 Pieces$18.00
Spicy Eggplant Noodles$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
Potstickers$12.00
Crispy pork and cabbage dumplings, black tea & sake broth, spicy mustard.
Kids Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Short Rib Noodles$26.00
Braised short rib “al seco” yakisoba noodles, seasonal vegetables, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
(3) Steam Buns$14.00
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

303 Pearl Pkwy #111

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
