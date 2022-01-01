Go
Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203

Popular Items

Masala Smashed Potatoes$3.99
Crispy fingerling potatoes tossed with salt, chaat masala, lime juice, and cilantro. Served w/ sweet yogurt and spicy Maggi ketchup.
Lamb Boti Kabab Roll$12.99
All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ Raita. (NOT HALAL)
Kale Pakoras$8.99
Indian style savory kale fritters made with curried chickpea batter. Served w/ green chutney and sweet yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutneys. Served w/ Raita. (HALAL)
Paneer Tikka Roll$11.99
Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ raita.
Vada Pav$10.99
Spicy potato dumplings (2) fried in a curried chickpea batter. Served w/ green and tamarind chutneys on two toasted buns.
SPDP$7.99
Savory puffed flour crisps (puris) fills with sweet yogurt, green and tamarind chutneys, potatoes, onions, cilantro and topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev).
Gobi 65$8.99
Crispy Indo-Chinese cauliflower seasoned with curry leaves, ginger, red chili, and coriander. Served with ginger-soy sauce
Lamb Burgers$11.99
All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chilies, mint, and cilantro. Served w/ Desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed w/ ghee. (HALAL)
Butter Chicken & Rice$11.99
Location

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
