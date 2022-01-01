Go
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134

Popular Items

SPDP$6.99
Savory puffed flour crisps (puris) filled with sweet yogurt, green and tamarind chutneys, potatoes, onions, cilantro, and topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev).
Impossible Burger$12.99
Seasoned with Cumin, Ginger, Mint & Cilantro. Served on two Butter Toasted Pav(Buns) with Green Chutney, Spicy Ketchup & Desi Slaw. Vegan Option has Pickled Onions instead of Desi Slaw and the Pav is toasted without Butter.
Chicken Tikka Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Lamb Boti Kabab Roll$12.99
All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Served with onions, cilantro, green chutney, and desi slaw wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Masala Tri Tip Roll$12.99
All natural beef marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic and vinegar. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Lamb Burgers$12.99
All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chillies, mint and cilantro. Served with desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed with ghee.
Masala Smashed Potatoes$3.99
Crispy fingerling potatoes tossed with salt, chaat masala, lime juice, and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup.
Paneer Tikka Roll$12.99
Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Desi Salad$10.99
Shredded red and white cabbage, carrots, scallions, and roasted cashews topped with sesame seeds, cilantro, and crunchy chickpea noodles (sev), with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Malai Chicken Roll$11.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and green chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

