Bottega Louie

Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Café and Restaurant located at 700 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California. The Patisserie & Cafe offer an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.

700 S Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large$40.00
Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade
Cake Tiramisu Large$38.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese
Cake Montebello Dacquoise$16.00
Pistachio dacquoise cake, pistachio whipped ganache & fresh raspberries
Macaron Box 2pc$60.00
Minimum purchase of ten (10) boxes required. Can only be purchased in increments of ten (10). Price reflects ten (10) box minimum. Only up to two (2) flavors can be chosen per ten (10) purchased.
Macaron Box 5pc$16.00
Cake Mon Amour$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, dark chocolate cremeux & raspberry marmalade
Cake Le Noir Large$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
Éclair Chocolate$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
Macaron Box 13pc$38.00
Tart 9" Fruit$42.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
