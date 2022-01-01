Bottega Louie
Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Restaurant located at 8936 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, California. The Patisserie offers an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.
8936 Santa Monica Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8936 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique
Come in and enjoy!
Tama
Come in and enjoy!
Yardbird
We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.
MVB Coffee Lounge
Come in and enjoy!