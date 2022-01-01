Go
Bottega Louie

Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Restaurant located at 8936 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, California. The Patisserie offers an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.

8936 Santa Monica Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)

Popular Items

Cake Tiramisu Large$38.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese
Cake Mon Amour$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, dark chocolate cremeux & raspberry marmalade
Tart 9" Fruit$42.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
Macaron Box 2pc$60.00
Minimum purchase of ten (10) boxes required. Can only be purchased in increments of ten (10). Price reflects ten (10) box minimum. Only up to two (2) flavors can be chosen per ten (10) purchased.
Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large$40.00
Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade
Cake Le Noir Large$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
Napoleon$16.00
Caramelized puff pastry & vanilla bean diplomat cream
Macarons$2.75
Macaron Box 13pc$38.00
Éclair Chocolate$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8936 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
