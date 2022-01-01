Go
Toast

Bottega

Come in and enjoy!

1132 Valencia street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Polpette al Sugo$11.00
One of our favorite foods is polpette. We enjoy making them, we LOVE eating them. Serving 3 meatballs. Inspired by a combination of our grandmas’ recipes. We mix 100% ground beef meat, grated Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs, and a touch of garlic and cook them in the most delicious tomato sauce.
Insalata di Rucola$12.00
The most simple and refreshing salad with fresh organic arugula, succulent cherry tomatoes, and shaved authentic Parmigiano Reggiano in a delicious homemade lemon dressing.
Pizza Margherita$17.00
Spaghetti con le Polpette$19.00
Like in the movies…just a little bit better! Homemade spaghetti pasta served with our famous meatballs in the most simple but authentic San Marzano tomato sauce.
Mezzemaniche Boscaiola$21.00
Piatto ricco, mi ci ficco! (rich plate, I throw myself in it) Homemade short rigatoni pasta with our rich boscaiola sauce: tasty Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, and green English peas in a sauce of your choice.
Mozzarella In Carrozza$12.00
Serving of 4. Breaded and crunchy outside, melted and juicy buffalo mozzarella inside served with homemade San Marzano tomato sauce (Vegetarian).
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
We love our friend Alfredo and would like to express our gratitude to him by serving you our creamiest of the cream sauces. Homemade fettuccine pasta never tasted so good!
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Lasagna$20.00
You were waiting for this. Our grandma’s recipe lasagna. Layers of homemade pasta sheets, 100% ground beef Bolognese sauce, creamy and rich bechamel, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Lasagna is never a disappointment.
Insalata di Cesare$10.00
Not the most common salad to find in Italy but certainly one of the tastiest we discovered living in the US. Our loved Roman lettuce, shaved salty Parmigiano Reggiano, our homemade bread transformed in crispy croutons all topped with our homemade (and perfectionated) creamy Caesar dressing.
See full menu

Location

1132 Valencia street

san francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snackeria de la Mission

No reviews yet

Preserving the Latino Spirit of the
San Francisco Mission District
through tasty traditional snacks, treats, food and drinks.

Barzotto

No reviews yet

Barzotto is an Cali-Italian Pasta & Pizza Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission.

Blue Plate

No reviews yet

Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!

Papalote Mexican Grill - Mission

No reviews yet

Whenever you're craving delicious Mexican food, there's no better place to go to than Papalote Mexican Grill. We mean business when it comes to mouth-watering dishes. All of our ingredients are fresh and will blow you away. Clean and healthy eating has always been the best option for great health, that's why we offer vegetarian and vegan dishes to offer you more choices to fit your lifestyle, whether if you're eating in with us, picking up from our truck, or ordering with our delivery service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston