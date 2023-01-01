Bottle Hill Tavern - 13 Waverly Place
Open today 11:30 AM - 1:45 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:45 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:45 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:45 am
Location
13 Waverly Place, Madison NJ 07940
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place
No Reviews
42 Lincoln Place Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurant