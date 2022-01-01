Go
At Bottle House 42, we’re crafting a food and entertainment experience for our guests that embraces the amazing quality of food and drinks produced right here in Wisconsin. We’re serving uniquely-crafted sandwiches, snacks + beer so you can enjoy the game or just hang out, because being bored and hungry sucks.

1130 N. 9th Street

Popular Items

Fries$3.00
O.G. SMASH BURGER$10.00
Our original smash burger - two smashed beef patties, sharp American cheese, caramelized onion, brioche bun
BEER CHEESE$0.75
Location

1130 N. 9th Street

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
