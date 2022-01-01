Go
Toast

Bottle Cap

Neighborhood hang on 12 South with delicious pub favorites, fresh cocktails & fun atmosphere!

2403 12th Avenue South • $$

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$10.25
Giffords Bacon, lettuce, tomato with Duke's mayonnaise
Carne Asada Fries$11.00
BC Burger$10.50
Two smash patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and snappy sauce
Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dip$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Turkey Club$12.00
Bacon, avocado, tomato, poblano aioli and sprouts
Tender 5pc$12.00
All Tenders are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Fried chicken with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue Cheese dressing
Wing 5pc$6.00
All Wings are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing
Tender 3pc$7.50
All Tenders are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

2403 12th Avenue South

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
