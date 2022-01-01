Go
Toast

Bottle Riot

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

37 Paynes Way Suite 009 • $$

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

C&A Veltins 500mL$5.00
Le Coeur de la Reine$17.00
Gamay | Touraine, Loire, FR
Golan Heights Winery, Yarden Mt. Hermon Red$16.00
Bordeaux Blend | Golan Heights, IL
Chateau d'Oupia, Minervois Rose$19.00
Syrah, Grenache, Cinsault | Minervois, France | A blend from vines averaging over 30 years old on clay-limestone soils in Minervois. The Cinsault is direct-press, the Syrah and Grenache saignée, fermented in concrete tanks and aged on the lees for 3 months with bâtonnage and without malolactic fermentation. Light salmon-pink color and light body, with a gently spicy, soft-red-fruit character and a lively finish.
Giocato Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
Sauvignon Blanc | Goriška Brda, SI
Tikves Winery, Vranec$16.00
Vranec | Macedonian Republic
Dmne Blanc et Fils Savoie$16.00
Gamay | Savoie, FR | Bright crisp minerality with a hint of strawberry. Super clean and light. Perfect for a warm day
Gateway, Vihno Verde$12.00
Arinto, Loureiro, Trajadura | Vihno Verde, Minho, PT
David Sebastien Lisounette$29.00
Cabernet Franc | Loire Valley, FR | Warning: Buy 2 Bottles. I know it sounds crazy, but I promise you’ll thank me later. This exquisite and unabashedly clean Cabernet Franc is to be consumed with reckless abandon. Notes of cayenne-spiced watermelon, raspberry lemonade, with a salty cherry tinged backbone that you won’t be able to resist once you try it. Look up from the grill this summer and you’ll see a bottle of this resting in a cooler next to the kid’s Capri Sun-and to be honest, a straw would work pretty well with both¯\\_(ツ)_/¯.
Bohigas Xarel-lo$12.00
Xarel-lo | Catalonia, ES
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

37 Paynes Way Suite 009

Asheville NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baby Bull

No reviews yet

A casual Burger and Bottle shop from the Bull and Beggar team!

Laughing Seed Cafe

No reviews yet

International Vegetarian with many vegan and gluten free options!
Online Ordering available Thursday - Monday 11:30 am -8:30 pm only!
All take out orders are subject to a 15% service charge.

Wicked Weed

No reviews yet

Order online, pickup, and enjoy!

Jack of the Wood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston