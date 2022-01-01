Go
Banner pic

Bottlerocket Social Hall

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1226 Arlington

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

1226 Arlington, Pittsburgh PA 15210

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Doce Taqueria Southside

No reviews yet

Taco craving? You came to the right place! Place your order for pickup below.

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Club Cafe - PGH

No reviews yet

www.ClubCafeLive.com

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Bottlerocket Social Hall

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston