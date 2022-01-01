Go
Toast

Bottles & Bones

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

400 Buford Hwy NE • $$$

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

400 Buford Hwy NE

Suwanee GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot-To-Molly

No reviews yet

Incredible. Exceptional. Authentic. OG Wings!

Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flavor Rich Restaurant

No reviews yet

Flavor Rich is dedicated to providing rich and flavorful food that will excite a wide variety of palates. We also aim to provide an awesome and memorable dining experience for foodies all over.

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston