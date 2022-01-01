Go
Toast

Bottoms Up Bar & Grill

Bottom Up Sports Bar & Grill is a family owned and operated business on the south side of Chicago.
We have something for everyone. A full menu, with great food available for, dine in, carry out, and even catering. A NEW even larger beer garden, that features picnic or banquet space, a bocce ball court, bean bags, outdoor dining, and more. We also have a darts, 25 TVs, and the list continues.
With everything there is to do, you will always enjoy yourself at Bottoms Up.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1696 Thornton Lansing Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (486 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1696 Thornton Lansing Rd

Lansing IL

Sunday8:00 am - 5:15 am
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 5:15 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Torrence Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Black Eyed Susan Lansing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

S.L. Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Thank you for your Business!
For more fun, visit us at www.slwinebar.com

Harold's of South Holland

No reviews yet

The success of Harold’s Chicken of Homewood is based on providing great products and service to our customers, every day. It is our mission to deliver quality products at a reasonable price with impeccable service to every guest that comes though our door. Upon entering our store we want to always create an atmosphere of "Total Customer Satisfaction" awaiting, as they cross the threshold of our doorway.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston