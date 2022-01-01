Bottoms Up Bar & Grill

Bottom Up Sports Bar & Grill is a family owned and operated business on the south side of Chicago.

We have something for everyone. A full menu, with great food available for, dine in, carry out, and even catering. A NEW even larger beer garden, that features picnic or banquet space, a bocce ball court, bean bags, outdoor dining, and more. We also have a darts, 25 TVs, and the list continues.

With everything there is to do, you will always enjoy yourself at Bottoms Up.



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1696 Thornton Lansing Rd • $$