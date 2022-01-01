Go
Toast

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

Bring your bottom to Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill! We are a full-menu restaurant and sports bar that offers a dining experience like no other. At Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill in Naperville, IL, we feature a modern yet casual environment, tasty food and drinks, and the perfect place to gather with friends and family.

1807 S. Washington Street #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce
Fries$3.99
All American Burger$11.99
Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red
onion
6 Boneless Wings$8.99
Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy breaded chicken seasoned with our signature hot rub,
shredded lettuce, tomato,
cheese and ranch
dressing
12 Boneless Wings$16.99
18 Traditional Wings$25.99
6 Traditional Wings$8.99
12 Traditional Wings$16.99
Bottoms Up Burger$13.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood
smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce,
and tomato
See full menu

Location

1807 S. Washington Street #101

Naperville IL

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch with delicious complimentary mini donuts

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner, with Legendary Ice Cream.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Santo Cielo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston