Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Bring your bottom to Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill! We are a full-menu restaurant and sports bar that offers a dining experience like no other. At Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill in Naperville, IL, we feature a modern yet casual environment, tasty food and drinks, and the perfect place to gather with friends and family.
1807 S. Washington Street #101
Location
Naperville IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
