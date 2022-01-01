Go
Toast

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering

6528 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The ROYAL Treatment$175.00
This Valentine’s Day, give your loved one The Royal Treatment of traditional caviar service prepared at home! This to-go kit for two includes 50 grams of Regiis Ova Royal Caviar, Regiis Ova Buckwheat Blini Mix, buttermilk, red onion and crème fraiche.
The Opulent OSSETRA$255.00
Treat your Valentine to a luxurious caviar service just for two with The Opulent Ossetra! A celebration of the Russian “royal egg”, this to-go kit includes 50 grams of Regiis Ova Russian Ossetra, Regiis Ova Buckwheat Blini Mix, buttermilk, red onion and crème fraiche.
See full menu

Location

6528 Washington Street

Yountville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coqueta Napa Valley

No reviews yet

Coqueta means "flirtation" or 'infatuation' in Spanish and our restaurant celebrates that with Chef Chiarello's interpretation of Spain's signature Tapas 'small plates,' coupled with the social vibrancy of their dining scene is the perfect combination for Napa Valley.
Salud!

La Calenda Gameday Catering

No reviews yet

(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style!
Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda!
From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration.
Our menu includes
Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon

Ad Hoc & Addendum

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bouchon Bistro Yountville

No reviews yet

Thank you dining at Bouchon! Visit our website at www.bouchonbistro.com
Visit our retail store around the corner: FINESSE, THE STORE, or at www.finessethestore.com
GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston