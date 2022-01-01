Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
6528 Washington Street
Popular Items
Location
6528 Washington Street
Yountville CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Coqueta Napa Valley
Coqueta means "flirtation" or 'infatuation' in Spanish and our restaurant celebrates that with Chef Chiarello's interpretation of Spain's signature Tapas 'small plates,' coupled with the social vibrancy of their dining scene is the perfect combination for Napa Valley.
Salud!
La Calenda Gameday Catering
(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style!
Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda!
From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration.
Our menu includes
Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon
Ad Hoc & Addendum
Come on in and enjoy!
Bouchon Bistro Yountville
Thank you dining at Bouchon! Visit our website at www.bouchonbistro.com
Visit our retail store around the corner: FINESSE, THE STORE, or at www.finessethestore.com
GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED