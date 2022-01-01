Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

No reviews yet

If you’re looking to reward your employees or surprise your clients for your next meeting or event, look no farther than The ‘401! We offer both full-service and drop-off catering backed by decades of culinary and catering experience. Our delicious catering menu is matched only by our exceptional service and dedication to community. We cater to groups of 8 or more and make reliability our priority with our own in-house team of delivery drivers and staff. Earn rewards when you sign up for The ‘401 Catering Rewards loyalty program!

Call Today or Place Your Order Online for Catering Trays, Individual Boxes Lunches, and More!

