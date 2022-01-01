Go
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

5475 West Loop South • $$

Avg 4.2 (5179 reviews)

Popular Items

Boudin Balls$7.99
Homemade fried boudin stuffing served with choice of side & honey creole remoulade
Stuffed Fish$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
Shrimp & Fish$15.99
(5) Fried shrimp & (1) fried fish with choice of side.
Fish Bienville$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
Shrimp$12.49
(8) Hand breaded shrimp with choice of side.
Shrimp and Grits$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
Poboy$12.99
Toasted baguette with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo served with choice of side.
Crawfish Etouffee$12.99
Crawfish Etouffee served with dirty rice
Pasta Jambalaya$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
Kid's Shrimp$7.99
Served with a drink and choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5475 West Loop South

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

