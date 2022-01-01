Go
Boulder Baked

Desserts | Sandwiches | Delivery

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

5290 Arapahoe Blv • $

Avg 4.6 (1335 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Dozen$26.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Sweet 16 (18 Cookies)$29.99
Sweet 16 (18 Cookies)$29.99
Chocolate Chip$2.09
4 Pack!$17.99
4 Pack!$17.99
Bakers Dozen$19.99
Half Dozen$9.99
Dozen$47.99
Dozen$47.99
4 Pack.$8.49
4 Pack.$8.49
Half Dozen.$12.99
Half Dozen.$12.99
Bakers Dozen$22.99
Bakers Dozen$22.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5290 Arapahoe Blv

Boulder CO

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
